George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Ruth Poepping


1921 - 2019
Ruth Poepping Obituary
Ruth Poepping Ruth H. Poepping, nee Moore, 97, of Belleville, IL, born November 28, 1921, in St. Louis, MO, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Ruth was a founding member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She worked at Kroger Grocery Store, St. Elizabeth's Hospital, and retired from Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Howard B. Poepping, Sr., whom she married on November 21, 1940, and who died on July 20, 2005; her parents, George O. and Helen G., nee Alsheimer, Moore; a brother, George E. Moore; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon L. Poepping. Surviving are her son, Howard B. Poepping Jr. and his special friend, Diana Douglas; three grandchildren, Amy (Terry) Schmidt, Andrea Loewe; and Amber (Ross) Munro; five great-grandchildren, Adam Munro, Morgan Munro, Harrison Schmidt, Olivia Schmidt and Emma Loewe; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the Garden Place of Millstadt for their excellent care. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 9, 2019
