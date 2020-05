Or Copy this URL to Share

POLSON - Ruth Elizabeth (Dant) Polson, 92, of Glen Carbon IL passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her resident. She was born January 23, 1928 in Madison, IL. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe for her family and friends to gather together. Arrangements are being handled by Irwin Chapel.



