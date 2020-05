Or Copy this URL to Share

POLSON- Ruth Elizabeth (Dant) Polson, age 92, a resident of Glen Carbon, IL, since 1985, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL. Arangements by Irwin Chapel.



