Ruth Louise Potthast Ruth Potthast, 90, of Aviston, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Carlyle Healthcare Center. She was born July 20, 1928 in St. Rose, the daughter of Clem and Elizabeth (Wilke) Thole. She married Ernest H. Potthast October 27, 1948 in St. Rose and he preceded her in death October 21, 1969. She is survived by her children, Marjorie Imming of Trenton, Joan (Joe) Timmermann of Carlyle, Thomas Potthast of Aviston, Michael (Linda) Potthast of New Douglas, Gerald Potthast of Aviston, Eugene (Harriet) Potthast of Highland, Rita (Larry) Kabat of Woodlawn, Theresia (Bob) Prout of Chillocothe, Patricia (Dave)Fuhler of Trenton, Ernest "Jr" (Jean) Potthast of Alhambra, Steven Potthast, and David Potthast all of Aviston, and Kevin (Beth) Potthast of Highland; a son-in-law,Larry (Colleen) Harper of Aviston; 34 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren, 7 step great -grandchildren, soon to be expecting the arrival of the 35th in June, 2 step great great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Strieker of Aviston, and Bernadette "Neddie" (Jim) Jansen of Trenton; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Florence Thole of Aviston, Betty Potthast of Beaver Prairie, Tony & Ruth Potthast of Fenton, MO, Ferd & Joan Potthast of O'Fallon, MO, and Helen & Paul Friess of Trenton. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Agnes Harper; a son, Francis Potthast; a son-in-law, Harold Imming; two brothers, Robert Thole and Alfred Thole; a sister, Florence "Toots" Tebbe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Anthony "Bud" Strieker, Mary Ann Thole,Ferd Tebbe, Norbert & Josephine Potthast, Sr. Mary Agnes Potthast, Connie & Doyle Reynolds, Quinton Potthast, and Donald Potthast; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Erwin & Ida Potthast. Ruth was a loving mother of fifteen children. As a girl she enjoyed working on her family farm. After she married she started farming with her husband and continued farming with her sons. "A true farm girl at heart" Ruth enjoyed raising chickens,cooking, and gardening/flowers. She loved when her grandchildren came to the farm and spent time with her. She was a member of St. Francis Parish and Altar Sodality, and the Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Francis Parish Building Fund,HSHS Hospice or and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston. Visitation: Friends may call from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary