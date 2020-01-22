Home

Ruth Reinhardt Ruth Marilyn Reinhardt (nee Gibson), 81, passed away January 9, 2020 in Belleville, IL. She was born September 16, 1938 to Marvin Gibson and Ruth Gibson (nee Richards). On March 31, 1956 she married Virgil Reinhardt and he preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her parents. Ruth is survived by her companion of many years, Rick Coleman; daughters, Peggy (Andy) Giancola and Patty (the late Paul) Taylor; brother, Marvin (Lois) Gibson Jr.; granddaughter, Lydia Taylor and brother-in-law, Felix Reinhardt. She was an aunt, cousin, and dear friend of many. Ruth worked at Marv's pastry shop in Millstadt for many years. She was very social. If there was a gathering or event, you can bet she was in attendance! She enjoyed sewing circle, reading, and spending time at the senior center. She was a doting Nana and loved her dog Buddy. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's honor to the Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S Jefferson St, Millstadt, IL 62260. Service: Visitation will be held January 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Creason Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow. A private burial will be held in St. James Cemetery, Millstadt, IL. at a later date. Please sign Ruth's guestbook at creasonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
