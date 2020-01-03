|
Ruth Smith Ruth Hazel Smith (nee Bernreuter) age 81 of Lebanon, born April 18, 1938 in O'Fallon, died on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. Ruth retired after teaching English for 30 years at O'Fallon Township High School. She had a love of the classics and continued to read and enjoy them until she died. She served on the St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation District Board for some years and worked with the Henry White Research Farm. Ruth loved nature and lived her life in a way to help preserve it for future generations. Ruth was a strong and exceptional person and we are all better for having her in our lives. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, George and Hilma (Behrens) Bernreuter; by her husband, Daniel Smith and by her sister, Jean Deutsch. Ruth is survived by her son Bill Smith, and by her siblings: Irene (Bob) Jacobs, Edward (Pat) Bernreuter, Mary Batliner, Joe (Kathy) Bernreuter, Bill (Vickie) Bernreuter, and stepsons: Dan (Rita) Smith and Darrell (Barb) Smith. Memorials may be made to the at 9433 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63132 or Calhoun Historical Society, 204 North County Rd. Hardin, IL 62047. Service: Private Graveside service will be held on the family plot at Widicus Cemetery on Gravel Point Farm outside Kampsville. Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home Of Hardin, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020