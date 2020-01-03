Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRESS, KALLAL & SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME- HARDIN
207 S County Rd
Hardin, IL 62047
(618) 576-2718
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Smith Obituary
Ruth Smith Ruth Hazel Smith (nee Bernreuter) age 81 of Lebanon, born April 18, 1938 in O'Fallon, died on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. Ruth retired after teaching English for 30 years at O'Fallon Township High School. She had a love of the classics and continued to read and enjoy them until she died. She served on the St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation District Board for some years and worked with the Henry White Research Farm. Ruth loved nature and lived her life in a way to help preserve it for future generations. Ruth was a strong and exceptional person and we are all better for having her in our lives. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, George and Hilma (Behrens) Bernreuter; by her husband, Daniel Smith and by her sister, Jean Deutsch. Ruth is survived by her son Bill Smith, and by her siblings: Irene (Bob) Jacobs, Edward (Pat) Bernreuter, Mary Batliner, Joe (Kathy) Bernreuter, Bill (Vickie) Bernreuter, and stepsons: Dan (Rita) Smith and Darrell (Barb) Smith. Memorials may be made to the at 9433 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63132 or Calhoun Historical Society, 204 North County Rd. Hardin, IL 62047. Service: Private Graveside service will be held on the family plot at Widicus Cemetery on Gravel Point Farm outside Kampsville. Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home Of Hardin, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -