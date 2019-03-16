Home

Ruth Sommer
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
St. Libory, IL
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
Ruth A. Sommer Ruth Sommer, nee Sandheinrich, 89, of St. Libory, IL, born Nov. 28, 1929 in St. Libory, IL died Thursday, March 15, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center. She was a homemaker and had been actively involved in farming alongside her husband, Cyril. Ruth was a member of St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Theresa, nee Otten, Sandheinrich, her husband, Cyril H. Sommer whom she married in St. Libory, IL on Aug. 23, 1950 and who died March 2, 1990, and two brothers, Ralph and Richard Sandheinrich. She is survived by two sons, Ronald (Amy) Sommer of St. Libory, IL, Michael Sommer of Pinckneyville, IL; five grandchildren, Michelle (Andrew) Bloom, Blake (Kayla) Sommer, Kimberly Sommer, Ryan Sommer, Jacqueline Sommer; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Edna Wienstroer and Grace Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Liborius Cemetery Fund or , 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132 or in the form of Masses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL. There will be a prayer service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Liborius Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in St Liborius Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 16, 2019
