Ruth Groth Ruth Sophia Groth, nee Green, 97, of Freeburg, IL, born October 31, 1921, in Swanwick, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Ruth was a homemaker, seamstress, and an avid quilter. She was a field staff coordinator of the TOPS Club of Southern and Southwestern Illinois. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Freeburg, IL, a member of the St. Paul's Women's Guild, and the Quilters at the church. She also belonged to the Mamas Relatives Quilters. Ruth enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and word games with her family and many friends at Cedar Trails in Freeburg and elsewhere. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Orville Groth, whom she married on September 12, 1942, and who died on May 9, 1986; one son, Wayne Groth; one grandson, Brian Groth; her father, Hugh Green; her mother, Eva, nee Heinike, Green Gerlach; her step-father, Leslie Gerlach; four brothers, Delbert (Ann) Green, Vernon (Ruby) Green, Lawrence (Beverly and Totsie) Green, and Ivan Green; two sisters, Helen Lea Gerlach and Vivian Rose Green; one foster sister, Florence, nee Wilson, Akers; six sisters-in-law, Lorena Groth, Viola (Milton) Goss, Elvira (Bob) Gornick, Marie (Dean) Kessler, Florence (Harry) Wiskamp, and Pat Green; and three brothers-in-law, Hilmar Groth, Bill Johnson, and Roy McKinley. Surviving are three sons, Terry (Pat) Groth of Freeburg, IL, Roger (Beverly) Groth of Edwardsville, IL, and Edward (Carol) Groth of Richmond, KY; one daughter, Charlotte (Randy) Kuhl of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, Monica (Jay) Farrar, Cheryl Groth, Mark (Shannon) Groth, Katrina (John) Burke, Nicholas (Heather) Groth, Anthony Groth, Alex Kuhl, Eric Kuhl, and Ariel Groth; eight great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ava Farrar, Benjamin, Margaret, Andrew, Brandon, Brady, and Oliva Groth; two sisters, Opal Johnson and Genavie McKinley; one brother, Floyd Green; three sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Don) Smith, Ruth Ann Groth, and Nancy Green; many nieces and nephews; and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Cedar Trails Assisted Living and the Freeburg Care Center for their care of our mom. A special thanks is extended to the outstanding staff at Hospice of Southern Illinois. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019