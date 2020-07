VOUMARD- Ruth Jean (Harman) Voumard went to be with the Lord on 7 July 2020. Visitation is planned for Wednesday, 22 July at 10:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St., Alton. Burial will follow at the Fosterburg Cemetery.



