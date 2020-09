WEH - Ruth E. Weh, 90, of Germantown, passed away September 1, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born February 12, 1930. Visitation Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9-10:30am at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11am at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home



