RUTH WINTER- Ruth Winter, 97, of Breese, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Rev. Pat Peter officiating. Burial will follow at St Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
