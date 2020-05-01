Ruth Woods Mrs. Ruth Ann Woods, 85, of North Wilkesboro, passed away peacefully with her daughter Diana by her side, on April 16, 2020 at Villages of Wilkes Traditional Living. Ruth was born on June 20, 1934 in Wood County, West Virginia to the late Adria Bumgardner and Thelma Rae Bates Bumgardner. Ruth loved to cook and retired from Sears as a microwave instructor. She is preceded in death by her parents and son, David W Woods. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Diana Woods of Moravian Falls; sister-in-law, Cherie Woods of Missouri; grandchildren, Mandi Voegele (Raymond) of Illinois, Julie-Rose Tedrick (Will), great-grandchildren, Nora and David Tedrick of England. Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com Adams Funeral Home of Wilkes has the honor of serving the Woods Family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2020.