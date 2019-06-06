RuthAnn Streif RuthAnn Helen Streif, age 79, of Lebanon, IL, died at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Trenton, IL. She was born January 30, 1940 in Belleville, IL, the daughter of the late Jacob and Marie (Recker) Bingheim. She married Leland Streif. He preceded her in death. Besides her parents and husband, She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Caryn Marie Streif; and her siblings: Thomas Bingheim, Mary Bingheim and Agnes Bingheim, Jack Bingheim, Patricia Henderson, Wally Bingheim and Bonnie Tucker. Mrs. Streif is survived by her five children: Margaret Ann (Carl) Orwig of Troy, IL, Michael J. (Debbie) Streif of Lebanon, IL, Cynthia Ann (Lorraine) Quillia of O'Fallon, IL, Charlene Kay (Bradley) Arcynski of O'Fallon, IL and Sherry (Mike) Ellison of Trenton, IL; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Rick (Deb) Bingheim of Fairview Heights, IL; one sister, Carol (the late Kenneth) Simmons of Mary Esther, FL; and her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: William "Bill" (Glenna) Streif of O'Fallon, IL, Elizabeth Frey of Keens, IL, Lillian Munie of Belleville, Judy Streif of Granite City, and Tom Tucker of Belleville, IL. RuthAnn is also survived by her beloved companion, Winky. Her final days were filled with family, and amazing care from HSHS Hospice. The attention and support for RuthAnn and her family was exemplary. RuthAnn was an amazing woman, and the epitome of strength. She began her professional career in a factory, in a time when women were not always welcome in the workplace. A farmer's wife, she would cook meals and snacks for her husband and the farm hands. She transformed her motherly ability to nourish a large family into her career and worked as a cook at Southwest Illinois College (SWIC) and McKendree college, feeding thousands of students over the years. She spent many years playing Bingo with her sisters and gal pals. Despite numerous health issues over the last decade, RuthAnn loved to travel and see the sights, and took her beloved Yorkie, Winky, everywhere she went. RuthAnn showed the world that no matter how many times life knocks you down, it's always worth getting back up one more time. Her legacy will live on in the lives she has touched, and the faces of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Service: A visitation will be from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. Burial of her cremated remains will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Lebanon. Memorials may be given to HSHS Hospice or to ALFA Foundation (Abundant Living For All, Trinity Services), 973 N. 6th St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Service.

