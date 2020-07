THOMAS- Ruthann M. Thomas, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. In celebration of life, a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Private funeral services will be held at Irwin Chapel on Friday, July 31 with Reverend Greg Dickerman officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.



