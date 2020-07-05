Ryan Andrew Stiles Ryan Andrew Stiles, age 33, passed away on June 29 2020. Ryan in his early years was very artistic and compassionate with a deep love of animals and worked on a career to be a service animal trainer. he always could change the mood of a room with his smile. Ryan lived his life on his own terms with great strength and perseverance. Ryan was preceeded in death by his grandmothers katherine meyer and Eileen Stiles, mother, Ginger Stiles (meyer) Ryan is survived by his parents Terry and Candy Stiles, brothers Justin M Stiles Travis A Stiles ,,a son Carson McCallister, aunts, nieces and nephews. Our hearts are empty without you my son rest in peace, love dad and mom Service: Monday July 6, 6-8 PM, Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Mayrville Rd., Granite City, IL 62040.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store