1/
Ryan C. Richter
1978 - 2020
{ "" }
Ryan C. Richter Ryan C. Richter, 42, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, August 23, 1978, in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence. Ryan worked as a Financial Analyst for U.S. Bank in St. Louis, MO. Surviving are his financee, Catherine Abellanida, parents, David C. and Linda G., nee Hicks, Richter of Belleville, IL, brother, Scott D. Richter of Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
