Ryan C. Richter Ryan C. Richter, 42, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, August 23, 1978, in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence. Ryan worked as a Financial Analyst for U.S. Bank in St. Louis, MO. Surviving are his financee, Catherine Abellanida, parents, David C. and Linda G., nee Hicks, Richter of Belleville, IL, brother, Scott D. Richter of Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.