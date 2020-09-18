MARTEN - Ryan K. Marten, age 33, of Maryville, IL, passed away at 11:23 am on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church Maryville, 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church Maryville. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com
. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville, IL.