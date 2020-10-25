1/1
Ryan Marler
1984 - 2020

February 9, 1984 - October 22, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Ryan D. Marler, age 36, of O'Fallon IL, born on February 9, 1984 in Belleville, IL, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in O'Fallon, IL.
Ryan was a graduate of O'Fallon Township High School and received his Bachelor of Science from SIU-Edwardsville in computer management and information systems in 2018. He was an IT systems administrator for Centene Corporation. Ryan proudly served his country from 2002 to 2006 as an United States Army infantryman and was a decorated veteran of the Iraq war.
Ryan was a devoted husband and father and was most proud of his beloved wife Laura and his two precious boys Benjamin and Miles. He loved the Cubs (which was not well tolerated by his family) and was an avid St. Louis Blues fan.
Ryan was loved by everyone he met. His zest for life, wit and humor and his willingness to show up for friends and family; all were characteristics which endeared him to so many. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie A. Marler, nee Schmitz.
He is survived by his wife, Laura L. Marler, nee Doerr; his children, Benjamin Marler and Miles Marler; his father, Tony (Jennifer) Marler: his paternal grandmother, Barbara Marler; his maternal grandmother, Frances Schmitz; his siblings, Lindsay Marler and Tyler Marler; his mothers and fathers-in-law, Matthew and Lori Doerr, and Tom and Mary Lucash; and his sisters and brothers-in- law. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Marler Family for the benefit of Benjamin and Miles and will be accepted at the mortuary.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 with Reverend Ken York officiating. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
OCT
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
