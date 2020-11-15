S. Alan Rigdon
April 19, 1939 - November 6, 2020
Trenton, Illinois - S. Alan Rigdon, 81, of Trenton, IL, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Faith Countryside in Highland, IL.
Alan was born in St. Louis, MO. He attended Belleville Township High School and then St. Louis University, where he received a B.S. degree in Accounting. He was employed as a C.P.A. by several firms in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley A and Gladys M Rigdon (nee McFarland) of Belleville, IL and sister-in-law, Geraldine Rigdon of Blue Bell, PA.
He is survived by 4 siblings, Gene Rigdon of Bluebell, PA, Connie Eden of New Port Richey, FL, Mary Pat (Patrick) Prindable of O'Fallon, IL and Debbie Rigdon of Aurora, IL. Nieces and nephews include Karyn (Jeff) Zinser, Shaun (Melanie) Rigdon, Adriana Hogge, Jerod Prindable, Jason Prindable, Missy (Jeff) Osweiler, Joe (Jackie) Eden, Sara (Ryan) Leopold, and thirteen great-nieces and nephews.
Alan had a special affection for animals and adopted many dogs and cats over the years. Friends and family knew who to call if there was an abandoned animal that needed loving care. Among Alan's hobbies were gardening, creating stained glass art and photographing wild birds.
Private family services are pending.
Memorials may be made to Stray Rescue of St Louis 2320 Pine Street St Louis, MO 63103
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.