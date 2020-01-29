|
S. Douglas Bridges S. Douglas Bridges, age 63, of Belleville, IL, born on August 15, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL, died at his home with his beloved family by his side on Monday, January 27, 2020. Doug was an insurance agent for the past 32 years and current Vice President of Salvage & Bridges Insurance Agency. He was also an active 50 year member, Elder, Trustee and active in youth ministries with First United Presbyterian Church, Belleville, IL. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Paula Bridges, nee White; his children, Michael (Patty Tippett) Bridges of Belleville, IL, Patrick Bridges of Ann Arbor, MI and Christopher Bridges of Belleville, IL; his parents, Tom and Inez, nee Lamb, Bridges; his sister, Terri (Bill) Johnson of Fairview Heights, IL; his mother-in-law, Pauline White, nee Prelitz; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Donna (Tom) Galvin of Glen Carbon, IL, Mark (Cindy) White of Freeburg, IL, Scott (Amy) White of Chesterfield, MO; and Donny White of Fairview Heights, IL, and loving friends of the Moody and Skidis families. Doug is also survived by many nieces and nephews. If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be in Doug's memory to First United Presbyterian Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at First United Presbyterian Church, Belleville, IL with Pastor Rob Dyer and Pastor Drew Kramer officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020