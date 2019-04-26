|
Sabrina D. Campbell Sabrina D. Campbell, 22, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, November 14, 1996, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Sabrina was a student at S.W.I.C. She attended Calvary Assembly of God Church regularly and helped lead a Bible study at college. Preceded in death by Paternal Grandparents, Paul & June Campbell. Brother, Samuel Campbell. Maternal Grandfather, William White. Surviving are her Parents ,Robin and Beverly, nee White, Campbell of Belleville, IL. Maternal Grandparents, Bud & Bonnie Berry of Licking, MO. 4 Sisters, Suzanna D. (Jared) Giles, Cherokee Village, AR. Stephanie D. Campbell, Belleville, IL Sarah M. (Chris) Neuverth, Mascoutah, IL. Sofia D. Campbell, Belleville, IL. 2 Brothers, Sean A. Campbell , Stuart O. Campbell, and Dear Aunts, Uncles, Niece, Nephews and Cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation. Visitation: Will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday April 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, in Belleville. Funeral: Funeral will be held at 1:00 pm, at Kurrus Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Bowlin officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019