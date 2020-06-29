Sally Ann Medder
Sally Ann Medder Sally Ann Medder, nee Barszik, 80, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Friday, July 7, 1939, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Sally worked as a receptionist at her son's dental office. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL, and was an Avon Sales representative from 1973 until 1986. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marcia, nee Hill, Barszik, sister, Jackie Snow, brother, Larry McTaggert, and her special friend, Lou Harrison. Surviving are her sons, Dr. Mark L. Medder of O Fallon, IL and Matthew R. Medder, sisters, Sharon (Steve) Hobbs of Alton, IL, Jill Hill of Alton, IL, and Patti Aucther of Ponte Vedra, FL, grandchildren, Alexandria Medder, Jacob Medder, and Tiffany Medder, and great-grandson, Lincoln Medder Pousson. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Visitation: from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home with Craig Bielke officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.
