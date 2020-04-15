Sally Beaird
Sally Beaird Sally T. Beaird, nee Thornell, 87, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Thursday, January 12, 1933 in Noxubee County, MS, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence in Fairview Heights, IL. Sally was the Assistant to the Chairman of Board for Edgemont Bank. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hamett and Margaret E., nee Hill, Thornell; brother, Jesse M. Thornell; sisters, Margie Kraemer, Amelia Thornell, Florence Strait and Minnie Wildermueth. Surviving are her husband, James G. Beaird of Fairview Heights, IL; son, James G. (Debi) Beaird Jr. of Cypress, TX; grandson, Robert James "Robbie" (Marcela) Beaird; great grandchild, William "Will" Beaird; and special thank you to the workers at Residential Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church Services: Private services were held at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL with Rev. Rob Dyer officiating and burial at Valhalla Garden of Memory in Belleville, IL. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020.
