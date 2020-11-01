Sally E. Raeber
January 31, 1931 - October 17, 2020
Highland, Illinois - Sara E. Raeber of Highland, IL, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.
She was born on January 31, 1931, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of George and Alberta (nee Malone) Overby.
On March 18, 1954, she married Nick H. Raeber at Alton, IL. He passed away on December 03, 2001.
She was a member of and Past President of Highland Chamber of Commerce;former President-Elect of Edwardsville/Collinsville Board of Realtors;founder of Highland Business and Professional Women;City of Highland - Silver Lake CommissionFarm Bureau Lifetime Member .
Sally was Co-Owner of Raeber Reality and was very active in the Highland Community. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors, Illinois Association of Realtors, member of Greater Gateway Association of Realtors. She served as President of the Edwardsville-Collinsville Board of Realtors and functioned on all committees there of. She earned Graduate of Realtors Institute (GRI) and accredited Buyers Representative (ABR) designations as well as many other awards including Realtor of the Year. She was Past President of the Highland Chamber of Commerce and named Business Woman of the Year. She served on Highland Economic Development Commission and a Charter Member of Business and Professional Women's Club (BPW). She supported the Highland Area Community Foundation, Highland City Ad Hoc Committee and was very active in the Highland community serving many boards and committees. Sally enjoyed wintering in Florida for over 25 years. She was a dedicated realtor, helping so many in the community. Her family gave her great joy.
Survivors include :
Son - Nick O. Raeber, Highland, IL
Son In-Law - Frederick B. "Fred" Simms, Conroe, TX
Grandchild - Freddy (Sarah) Simms - (Twin of Eddie), Medina, TX
Grandchild - Eddie (Dorothy) Simms - (Twin of Freddy), Willis, TX
Grandchild - Jimmy Simms, Conroe, TX
Grandchild - Nicolaus Z. Raeber, Grand Prairie, TX
Great Grandchild - Eric Hard, Willis, TX
Great Grandchild - Garrett Simms, Willis, TX
Great Grandchild - Jacob Simms, Willis, TX
Great Grandchild - Coty (Cutter) Linsalata - (Twin of Kaylan), Woodlands, TX
Great Grandchild - Kaylan (Boone) Cox - (Twin of Coty), Woodlands, TX
Great Grandchild - Chloe Simms, Medina, TX
Great Grandchild - Kaitlyn Simms, Medina, TX
Sister - Margaret "Jean" (Paul) Martin Soderborg, Coloma, MI
Sister - Carolyn May-Korte, Edwardsville, IL
Sister - Linda Clayton, Edwardsville, IL
She was preceded in death by :
Father - George D. Overby - Died 08/29/1984
Mother - Alberta Overby, nee Malone - Died 11/25/2003
Husband - Nick H. Raeber - Died 12/03/2001
Daughter - Cynthia J. "Cindy" Simms - Died 9/03/2017
Sister - Priscilla "Pat" Carter Foose - Died 1/11/1971
Brother - Prentiss Overby
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private Funeral Services and Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
.