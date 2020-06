FLOWERS- Sally Ann Flowers, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. In celebration of her life, visitation will be held at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City, Illinois on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating.



