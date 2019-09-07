Home

Lake View Memorial Gardens
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lake View Memorial Gardens
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake View Memorial Gardens
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Sally Hollis Obituary
Sally Hollis Sally Virginia Hollis 93, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away August 20th, 2019. She died peacefully in the presence of loved ones. Sally is survived by her sons Charlie (Debbie) Hollis and Steve Hollis, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sally was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Jeff) Hollis, her two daughters Patricia Grider and Carol Hollis and son William Hollis. Sally grew up in a small town in Southeast Missouri. After high school she moved to St. Louis where she met and married Jeff Hollis and raised five children. Sally loved to travel with her sister Erma Jackson and she spent many winters visiting Erma soaking up the sun in North Miami Beach. Sally also loved to go to the gambling boats and spending time with her family. And it goes without saying her love of sweets preceded her. Sally will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. Memorials can be made to the Service: Visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. with funeral services to follow at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019
