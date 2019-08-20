|
Sally L. Myers Sally L. Myers, 65, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. She was born May 11, 1954 in Enid, Oklahoma, a daughter of Earl and Shirley (Sanchez) Weeks of Macomb, Michigan. She married Stephen E. Myers on December 28, 1974 in Enid, Oklahoma and he survives. Sally was a dedicated and loving homemaker whom cherished her husband, children and grandchildren and enjoyed cooking and sewing. She was a former member of the Officer's Wives Club and had enjoyed going to Six Flags with her family. She was a sports enthusiast and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and watching college football. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she is survived by a son, Stu Myers of Edwardville; a daughter, Shelby Smith of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Blake, Lily and Kyle Smith of Edwardsville; a brother and brother-in-law, David Weeks and Paul Wales of Macomb, Michigan; mother-in-law, Marilyn Myers of Enid, Oklahoma; other extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to the family to establish an education trust fund for her grandchildren and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Joe Taylor officiating. Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019