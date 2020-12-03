Salvatore Fiore
December 2, 1932 - November 29, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Salvatore V. Fiore, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL. He was born on December 2, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, to Adrianna, nee Desiderio, and Vincent Fiore. He had three brothers, Louis, Vincent, and Neil.
Sal served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1956, learning draftsman skills and traveling Europe on one of the USAF baseball teams. He worked as a major project engineer for Anheuser Busch for 32 years before retiring. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a Secular Franciscan.
Sal enjoyed dancing with his family and friends, writing his book about the cosmos, and cruising the Caribbean with his wife, JoAnn. He will be remembered for his kindness and laughter, and for his playfulness with all of his grandkids. His family's treasured memories include his "Happy Heart" dance parties, fun summer vacations to all of the 50 states, and family celebrations around the fireplace.
Sal leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, JoAnn, nee Bieser, Fiore; Sal and JoAnn were blessed with four children, Mark (Barb), Diann (Michael), Linda (Cindy), and Karen; and eight grandchildren, Anna and Nick Fiore, Chris, Sarah, Nathan, Dan, and Jacob Taylor, and Claire Hollansworth. His daughter, Linda passed away in 2019. It gives us great comfort knowing that they are together now, dancing once again.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and Sisters at St. Elizabeth's and St. Mary's Hospitals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, the Franciscan Family Apostolate, or to the Poor Clare Monastery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Funeral: Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Matthew Elie officiating.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.