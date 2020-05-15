Sammy Norsigian
Sammy Norsigian Sammy L. "Sam" Norsigian, age 61, of Aviston and formerly of Collinsville, born February 1, 1959 in E. St. Louis, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese. Sam is survived by his children, Joshua Norsigian and Dana Norsigian; special friend, Sheri Schmitt of Aviston and her children, Ashley Schmitt and Nicholas Schmitt; grandchildren, Camden Norsigian and Kaylei Stevenson; siblings, Marty (Dan), Carrie (Larry), Billy, and Johnny; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Mildred, nee McGlothlin, Norsigian; and his birth mother, Shirley Murphy. Sam worked for Paragon Systems in Homeland Security, was a private investigator for Court Services & Investigations, L.L.C., and was a former police officer in Alorton and Fairmont City. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with his family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
