Samuel Ledbetter Samuel Carl Ledbetter, 86, of Lakeland, FL went to his eternal home Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Sam was born in Wyatt, Missouri on August 12, 1932 to Burley and Susie B Ledbetter. He is survived by his wife Shirley Ledbetter (Goodwin) of Lakeland, FL, son, Randall Carl Ledbetter of Belleville, IL, daughter, Tracy Sue (Keith) Williams of Lakeland, FL, Grandchildren, Sarah (Dale) Fredricks of Garfield, AR, Samantha Schug of Liverpool, UK, Daniel Williams of Lakeland, FL, Great grandson, Matthew Fredricks of Garfield, AR, brothers, Jimmy (Sherri) Ledbetter of Sebring, FL, Billy Ledbetter of Caseyville, IL, Clyde (Becky) Ledbetter of Cape Girdeau, MO, Tiriza Waggner of Sikeston, MO, and Barbara Jordain of St. Louis, MO. Sam worked 34 years for Bi-state Development Agency as Manager of Operations. One of the highlights of his 34 years was helping implement the Light Rail (Metro Link) system that ran from Lambert Airport St. Louis, Missouri into Belleville/Scott Air Force Base, IL. Sam retired shortly after the first run, July 31, 1993, of the Light Rail (Metro Link) System. Sam was a Korean War Veteran and avid Civil War reenactor. He loved history and you would find him reading countless books on the Civil War or putting on the uniform and going to a reenactment. He was a member of the VFW and Exchange club in Belleville, Illinois. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com for the Ledbetter family. Service: A viewing will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Wells Memorial and Event Center, 1903 West Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL, 33563. The memorial service will follow at 11:00am. Reverend Kelly McGuire will officiate.

