SPARKS- Samuel J. "Sammie" Sparks, 31, of Alton, IL passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:31 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. A carcade visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL. A private service will be held. Arr. by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



