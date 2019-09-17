|
Samuel Vickers Samuel Arlington Vickers, 91, of Arlington, TX, formerly of Pawcatuck, CT, born in Dupo, IL on October 9, 1927, died in Arlington, TX February 18, 2019, and donated his body to the University of Texas. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired from Electric Boat in Groton, CT, where he was a carpenter by trade and continued his love for woodworking throughout his lifetime. After retirement, he and his wife moved from Pawcatuck to Tucson, AZ, and later to Arlington, TX. He was the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Ruth, nee Hamilton, Vickers of Dupo. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Claire M., nee Kinney, Vickers, daughter Linda Vickers, brothers Thomas Vickers Jr., John Vickers, and Franklin Vickers, sister Elenora Vickers, and grandson Raymond E. Winchester III. He is survived by daughters Mary (Kathy) (Raymond Jr.) Winchester, Joanne (Michael) Banker, Lisa Churchwell; sons Samuel Vickers and Richard Vickers; 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother William Vickers Sr. of Dupo, IL, sister Rose Marie (Allan) Bayha of Lake Stevens, WA, and many nieces and nephews. Service: A burial service with full military honors will be held at St. Michael Cemetery in Pawcatuck, CT on October 4, 2019, at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019