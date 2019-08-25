|
|
Sandra Benesh Sandra Jean Benesh, nee Lovell, age 77, of Savannah, TN, formerly of Jonesboro, AR for 40 years and Wood River, IL, born on February 26, 1942 in East Alton, IL, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence. Sandra was retired as a secretary for Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, AR after 22 years of service. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Savannah, TN. She loved singing in her church choirs and dancing with her husband Richard. Sandra was known for her organization skills both at work and home. She took great pride in her huge yard and would drive her golf cart, pulling the garden trailer as she worked. Sandra was a beloved wife, loving mother, and caring "Mimi" grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anita Lois, nee Stark and Frank Nelson Lovell. Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Richard Alan Benesh; her children, Bryan (Lenda) Benesh of Marion, AR and Sara (Michael) Sprinkle of Spring Hill, TN; her grandchildren, Sydney Benesh, Hayden Benesh, Madison Sprinkle, Hailey Sprinkle and Gavin Sprinkle; and her siblings, Frank (Mary Lou) Lovell of Tempe, AZ, Peggy (Curtis) Drake of Bloomington, IL. Donations may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019