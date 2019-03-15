|
Sandra J. Bernard Sandra Bernard, nee Laskowski, 72, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, January 2, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Sandra worked as a legal secretary. She was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents Alphonse and Mary Elizabeth, nee Bailey, Laskowski, Brothers, Charles Laskowski, Michael Laskowski. Surviving are her Husband, Gary S. Bernard of Belleville, IL, Son, Eric Bernard of Belleville, IL, Brothers, Tom Laskowski of Belleville, IL, David (Jan) Laskowski of O Fallon, IL, Grandchildren, Alex Bernard, Emma Bernard. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home at 9:45 am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 for a 10:00am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine of Canterbury-Belleville, Illinois with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019