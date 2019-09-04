|
|
|
Sandra Biver Sandra M. Biver, nee Heer, 65, of Troy, IL, formerly of Swansea, IL, born April 29, 1954, in Breese, IL, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her residence. Sandy dedicated her life to working with children and families through early childhood education, most notably as the Site Coordinator of the Belleville Head Start Center. She loved traveling and playing rummy with her husband, organizing gatherings for her family, and planning games and events for her grandchildren. She had an incredible gift for lifting up those who are small, helping them learn, believe in themselves, and love themselves. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel C. and Pearl Anna, nee Krausz, Heer. Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Paul J. Biver, whom she married on January 28, 1978; two sons, Joseph (Veronica) Biver and Samuel (Lisa) Biver; one daughter, Katherine (Jason) Newcomb; six grandchildren, Elliot Griffith, Simon Newcomb, Gabriel Newcomb, Adler Newcomb, Kennedy Biver, and Spencer Biver; three sisters, Darlene Neil, Karen (Doug) Koschel, and Janika Kaye Heer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belleville Head Start Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. According to Sandra's wishes, her remains were donated to Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019