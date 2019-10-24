Home

Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Sandra Boshkoff Sandra "Sandy" Boshkoff, age 64, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Sandy was born on June 28, 1955 in Madison, IL, a daughter of the late Sam Boshkoff and Helen (Diak) Boshkoff. Sandy was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Sandy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Amanda Boshkoff of Granite City, IL; stepson, Tom Evans of Granite City, IL; sister, Phyllis Wood of Madison, IL; grandson, Daniel Woodson of Granite City, IL; nephew, Mike Wood of Granite City, IL; extended family and many friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: Memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Horseshoe Lake, Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019
