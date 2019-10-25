|
Sandra Boshkoff Sandra "Sandy" Boshkoff, age 64, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Sandy was born on June 28, 1955 in Madison, IL, a daughter of the late Sam Boshkoff and Helen (Diak) Boshkoff. Sandy was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Sandy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Amanda Boshkoff and son-in-law, Daniel Woodson of Granite City, IL; stepson, Tom Evans of Granite City, IL; sister, Phyllis Wood of Madison, IL; nephew, Mike Wood of Granite City, IL; extended family and many friends. Service: Memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Horseshoe Lake, Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019