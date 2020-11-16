Sandra Call
February 15, 1969 - November 12, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Sandra L. Call, age 51, of O'Fallon, born February 15, 1969 in Nashville, Tenn., passed away on Thursday evening, November 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Ill.
Sandra grew up in Nashville, and served in the Army Reserves soon after high school. She moved often due to her former husband's military career before settling in O'Fallon in 1995. She graduated from Fontbonne University and later earned her MBA from Webster University in St. Louis. For many years, she worked as a Financial Aid advisor and director at area colleges before teaching at EAGLE College Preparatory School in St. Louis. She was a Girl School Troop leader for many years when her daughters were younger. Most recently, she attended St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O'Fallon, yet she formerly attended St. Henry's Catholic Church in Belleville where she volunteered with the Children's Liturgy program. She enjoyed knitting, spinning yarn, and participating in the Society for Creative Anachronism. She enjoyed cooking and her daughters loved her fried chicken and meatloaf.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence Grady Jones and Barbara Saemenes Taylor; her twin sister Amy I. Taylor; and her sister Cynthia Almaguer.
Surviving are her daughters Jessica (Sam) Connor and their daughter Adeline of Collinsville, Victoria Call, stationed at Whiteman AFB, Mo., and Savanna Call of O'Fallon; her step-father Dr. Myron B. Towns; her nephews Brandon L. Davis, Stephen E. Jalufka, Jr., and William R. Redmond; and her cats Laurlie and Ellie (who both now need a new loving home).
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Liver Foundation.
The guest book is available at www.wfh-ofallon.com
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10 – 11:30 am, Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon. Masks are required.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am, Friday, at the church, with Msgr. William Hitpas presiding. Sandra will be laid to rest next to her sister, Amy, at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Ill.