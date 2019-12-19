|
Sandra Ittner Sandra Ittner, nee Timmermann, 77, of Belleville, IL, born August 9, 1942, in Breese, IL, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Sandra was a graduate of Mater Dei High School Class of 1960. She had been a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church since 1965. Sandra loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events and activities. She enjoyed musicals at the Muny and Fox Theatre and euchre club with her friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Loretta, nee Becker, Timmermann; a granddaughter, Abigail Elizabeth Rao; a sister, Nancy (Donald) Loepker; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Katherine Ittner; three brothers-in-law, Edward G. Ittner, Gary Ittner, and Lanson Cox; and a sister-in-law, Audrey Snyder; Surviving are her husband, Warren Ittner, whom she married on December 29, 1962; her children, Sheryl Ittner of Belleville, IL, Gregory (Debbie) Ittner of Bloomingdale, IL, and their children Wesley and Derek Ittner, and Robyn (Wil) Rao of Naperville, IL, and their children Ethan, Catherine, Henry and Juliana Rao; two brothers, David (Margie) Timmermann and Michael Timmermann; other in-laws, John (Dorothy) Park, Margaret (James) Bradford, and Janet Ittner; and many nieces and nephews. Sandra was a grandma to many others that she babysat over the years Memorials may be made to Caritas Family Solutions. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Private family burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Beckemeyer, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019