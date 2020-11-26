Sandra Kay Seibert

April 7, 1948 - November 20, 2020

Lebanon, Illinois - Sandra Kay Seibert, 72, of Lebanon, Illinois, passed away Friday, November 20th, 2020. She was born April 7th, 1948 in E. St. Louis, Illinois.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; Harold and Dorothy (Cox) Krener.

She is survived by her husband, David Seibert of Lebanon, Illinois, children; Rebecca (David) Gunter of O' Fallon, Illinois, Allison Seibert of Lebanon, Illinois , grandchildren; Dylan Johnston, Eleanora Johnston, Madeline Gunter and Alexandria Gunter. She is further survived by one brother, Harold Krener of O' Fallon, Illinois.

Sandra was a Pharmacist, an achievement she was very proud of. She enjoyed quilting, tole painting, reading romance novels, visiting new restaurants, and watching musical theater.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all services are private. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Rites of Cremation have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Belleville Humane Society, World Wildlife Fund or to Habitat for Humanity.





