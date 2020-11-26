1/
Sandra Kay Seibert
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay Seibert
April 7, 1948 - November 20, 2020
Lebanon, Illinois - Sandra Kay Seibert, 72, of Lebanon, Illinois, passed away Friday, November 20th, 2020. She was born April 7th, 1948 in E. St. Louis, Illinois.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; Harold and Dorothy (Cox) Krener.
She is survived by her husband, David Seibert of Lebanon, Illinois, children; Rebecca (David) Gunter of O' Fallon, Illinois, Allison Seibert of Lebanon, Illinois , grandchildren; Dylan Johnston, Eleanora Johnston, Madeline Gunter and Alexandria Gunter. She is further survived by one brother, Harold Krener of O' Fallon, Illinois.
Sandra was a Pharmacist, an achievement she was very proud of. She enjoyed quilting, tole painting, reading romance novels, visiting new restaurants, and watching musical theater.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all services are private. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Rites of Cremation have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to Belleville Humane Society, World Wildlife Fund or to Habitat for Humanity.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved