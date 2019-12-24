|
|
Sandra Kelley Sandra K. "Sandy" Kelley, nee Colston, born on November 26, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Sandy worked for Sodexo as a cafeteria worker for many years at Collinsville High School. She loved the beach, margaritas, palm trees, and Mexican food. She loved her children more than anything; they were her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Kelley, who died January 14, 2008; her parents, Newt J. and Mildred I, nee Story, Colston; her brother Tom Colston, her sister, Tina Colston, and brothers and sisters - in law, Larry Gamache, Marvin Allen, Rosemary Colston, and Arlen Story. Sandy is survived by her children, Steven (Emily) Kelley of Caseyville, IL, and Cynthia (Jay) Wiecezak of Caseyville, IL; her siblings, Judy Gamache of Caseyville, IL, Betty Allen of Caseyville, IL, Charlie Colston of O'Fallon, IL, Ronnie Colston, of Caseyville, IL, and Bud (Bonnie) Colston of Belleville, IL. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Charles McGee officiating. Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019