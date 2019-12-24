Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Kelley Obituary
Sandra Kelley Sandra K. "Sandy" Kelley, nee Colston, born on November 26, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Sandy worked for Sodexo as a cafeteria worker for many years at Collinsville High School. She loved the beach, margaritas, palm trees, and Mexican food. She loved her children more than anything; they were her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Kelley, who died January 14, 2008; her parents, Newt J. and Mildred I, nee Story, Colston; her brother Tom Colston, her sister, Tina Colston, and brothers and sisters - in law, Larry Gamache, Marvin Allen, Rosemary Colston, and Arlen Story. Sandy is survived by her children, Steven (Emily) Kelley of Caseyville, IL, and Cynthia (Jay) Wiecezak of Caseyville, IL; her siblings, Judy Gamache of Caseyville, IL, Betty Allen of Caseyville, IL, Charlie Colston of O'Fallon, IL, Ronnie Colston, of Caseyville, IL, and Bud (Bonnie) Colston of Belleville, IL. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Charles McGee officiating. Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -