|
|
Sandra Taylor On September 11, 2019, surrounded by her family, Sandra "Sandy" Lee Taylor (nee Redlingshafer), age 73, of O'Fallon, IL, loving wife and devoted mother, died peacefully at home. She was born July 3, 1946 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sandy was a graduate of Southern Oregon College and attended the University of Pavia, Lombardy, Italy. As a Department of Defense Civil Servant, she served her country in Korea, Germany and multiple locations in the U.S. for 35 years, retiring in 2007. While stationed in Germany, she met and married her husband David on July 8, 1983. Sandy was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, paying homage to her father and grandfather, and was a member of the O'Fallon Women's Club. She was a full-time employee, dedicated homemaker, kitchen magician, supportive Air Force wife, loving daughter and nurturing mother. She was a lioness when it came to her "cubs." Sandy was a world traveler, snow skier, scuba diver, and RVer, with a fondness for all things Italian and a special love for horses and cats. She enjoyed classical music, art, wine and summers at the Muny. Warm hearted, gentle, and a good listener, she developed many close bonds of friendship. She was preceded in death by her parents, USA LCol Thomas and Frances (nee Eldredge) Redlingshafer. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, David, daughter Angela, son Michael and daughter-in-law Caitlin, brother- and sister-in-law James and Carmel Taylor, "sisters" Barbara, Kathy, Marcia, and cari amici. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Southern Illinois, "Let's Stay Home" caregivers, family, and friends for their support and charity. Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation (www.liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/) or Hospice of Southern Illinois (www.hospice.org/donate/). Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 7 P.M., Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, and again 10 11 A.M., prior to Mass on Tuesday. There will be an Eastern Star Service at 6:30 P.M. during Monday's visitation. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Nicholas, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas presiding. The family will gather for the burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Teat Chapel.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019