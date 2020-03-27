Home

Sandra Missey


1962 - 2020
Sandra Missey Obituary
Sandra Missey Sandra Jean Missey, nee Kirst, 58, of Collinsville, IL, born on January 5, 1962 in Centreville, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Collinsville, IL. Sandra worked as a line leader at Yazaki in Granite City, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pauline, nee Kelley, Kirst; two sisters, Janet Hughes and Carol Wills. Surviving are her sons, Jeremy Mitchell and Jason Mitchell both of Collinsville, IL; daughter-in-law, Jana Pisetta of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Jeremy, Joseph, Alexis and Heavena. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Service: Sandra wishes were to be cremated and no service held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020
