SOMMERFIELD - Sandra A. "Sandy" Sommerfield, nee Jones, 70, of Belleville, IL, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. A funeral procession will leave at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from the funeral home, for a 10:15 a.m. graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020