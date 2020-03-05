|
Sandra Sommerfield Sandra A. "Sandy" Sommerfield, nee Jones, 70, of Belleville, IL, born March 14, 1949, in Leavenworth, KS, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved good food and socializing with her many friends, enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, crafting and flower gardening. She had a contagious smile and personality that could brighten any room. Nothing was more important to her in her later years than loving, caring for and attending her grandchildren's many activities and events. She was also known for championing the causes for special needs children; taking an active role in bringing about awareness and providing suggestions to local school boards to enable advancements and improvements to their curriculums more suited to their unique educational, social and spiritual needs. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert "Bob" Sommerfield, whom she married on May 30, 1970, and who died on April 8, 2013; her parents, Paul F. Jones and Charlotte A., nee Leeman, Jones; her father-in-law, Robert Sommerfield; her mother-in-law, Mary Sommerfield; a sister-in-law, Joyce Sommerfield; and a brother-in-law, Bryon Sommerfield. Surviving are two children, Robert "Brent" (Stacey) Sommerfield of Millstadt, IL, and Amy C. Sommerfield of Belleville; three grandchildren, Grant, Garrett, and Carly Sommerfield; two brothers, Paul F. Jr. "Rusty" (Terry) Jones and William "Bill" (Donna) Jones; a sister-in-law, Shelly Sommerfield; dear friends, Judy Layman and Elaine Lensing; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to the or to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 10:15 a.m. graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020