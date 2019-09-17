Home

Teat Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Service
10419 Lincoln Trail
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-293-6540
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
625 St. Nicholas Dr
O'Fallon, IL
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
625 St. Nicholas Dr
O'Fallon, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
625 St. Nicholas Dr
O'Fallon, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
625 St. Nicholas Dr.
O'Fallon, IL
Sandra "Sandy" Taylor

TAYLOR- Sandra Lee Taylor (nee Redlingshafer), 73, of O'Fallon, IL passed away September 11, 2019. The family will receive friends 4-7pm Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, Eastern Star Service at 6:30 pm. Visitation again 10-11am on Tuesday at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Nicholas, Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.