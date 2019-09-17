|
TAYLOR- Sandra Lee Taylor (nee Redlingshafer), 73, of O'Fallon, IL passed away September 11, 2019. The family will receive friends 4-7pm Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, Eastern Star Service at 6:30 pm. Visitation again 10-11am on Tuesday at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Nicholas, Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019