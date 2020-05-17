Sandra Turner
TURNER- Sandra L. Turner, 81 of Nashville, passed away at 6:07 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020. A private service were be held at Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2000 with Rev. William Bunnage officiating. The funeral will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Nashville. Friends may call from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home to view Mrs. Turner, sign the guest book or make a memorial contribution, however the family will not be in attendance.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
