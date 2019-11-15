|
Sandra Kaye Wille Sandra Kaye (Raymond) Wille was Born on February 3, 1943, in Amarillo Texas, but grew up in Collinsville, IL. Later moved to Calhoun County in 1976. Daughter of the late Robert and Elva (Hagnauer) Raymond. Married Robert Wille on February 20, 1965. She is survived by daughter Patricia Ann Dawdy of Kampsville and grandchildren Joshua (Kristin)Dawdy of Hardin, Courtney Dawdy of Kampsville, Stephanie (Albert) Cooper of Everett, WA, great grandchild Aiden Cooper of Everett, WA, and seven cousins. During her life, she worked as a secretary for lawyer Raymond Burroughs in Collinsville, as a secretary for Monsanto Co. in Sauget, IL, as a bookkeeper with Picture Island in which she was part owner, was co-owner of Hidden Valley Orchard, north of Hardin, as a news reporter for the Calhoun News-Herold in Hardin, as a shipping coordinator for Billy-Bob Teeth Inc., also in Hardin, as a board secretary for theCalhoun Senior Center, and as secretary and treasurer for the Hardin Presbyterian Church. Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Hardin. Visitation: will be 4-7pm at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin on Friday, November 15, 2019 Funeral: services will be held at 10am at the First Presbyterian Church in Hardin with Reverend Frazier officiating on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Burial will be in the St. John's Cemetery in Collinsville following services. Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels is charge of the arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019