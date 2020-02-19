Home

LAURENT- Sandy L. Laurent, 69, of Sparta passed February 16, 2020. Funeral mass will be held at 10 AM, February 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Sparta. Burial will follow at the Caledonia Cemetery, Sparta. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening at the Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville where friends may call from 5 to 8 PM, with a Rosary being held at 7:30 PM, and then on Thursday from 7:30 until 9:30 AM at the funeral home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
