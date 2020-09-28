1/
Sara Browder
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWDER - Sara L. Browder, 96, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Friday, September 25th, 2020. She was born July 28th, 1924 in Omaha, NE. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral will be Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral
02:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Interment
Lake View Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved