BROWDER - Sara L. Browder, 96, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Friday, September 25th, 2020. She was born July 28th, 1924 in Omaha, NE. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral will be Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois.



